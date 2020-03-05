Seven defendants arrested after a shooting at a graduation party held at Club Shoreview in San Mateo are set for a May 19 preliminary hearing.
Six of the defendants are Oakland residents and the seventh lives in Carson. Their ages range from 18 to 29.
The shooting followed one of the defendants getting into a fight June 22, 2019, with a bar patron at the club, prosecutors said.
Defendants drove in three cars to Club Shoreview and confronted two victims at the bar, where all seven joined in beating the victims, according to prosecutors.
Friends came to the aid of victims and two of the defendants took out 9 mm semi-automatic handguns and fired, prosecutors said.
One victim was struck by a bullet fragment in his head and required surgery, while a second victim was struck in the shoulder, causing a minor injury, according to prosecutors.
