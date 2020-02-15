Closing arguments are set Tuesday in the case of a 29-year-old Menlo Park resident who prosecutors say murdered an unarmed man at a Belmont apartment.
Jovhon Alexander Stewart, in county jail and charged with murder in the Aug. 5, 2017, shooting at 566 Ralston Ave., called his girlfriend who witnessed the shooting and over three weeks tried to dissuade her from cooperating with police, according to prosecutors.
Stewart reminded her about the code of the street for those who cooperate with the other side, prosecutors said.
He told her his family would be looking for her if she continued to cooperate with the police investigation, prosecutors said.
Dejohn Jones, 24, was shot and killed in his girlfriend’s residence at the one-bedroom apartment, prosecutors said. Jones, who had recently broken up with his girlfriend, brought his sister and cousin with him to retrieve his TV and other personal items from the apartment, according to prosecutors.
