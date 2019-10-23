The city of San Mateo was formally invited to apply for an additional $85 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan in support of the Clean Water Program, according to the city.
This invitation adds to the 2018 invitation to apply for a WIFIA loan of $277 million to provide low-cost funding for its wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The additional funding will help pay for several vital sewer collection system improvement projects throughout the city, including the new underground flow equalization system project which is a 5.3-million gallon structure that will provide additional capacity needed to prevent sanitary sewer overflows, according to the city.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced the Peninsula-based program as one of 38 projects in 18 states to be invited to apply for a federal loan under the WIFIA program. You can read the EPA’s announcement online. Final funding decisions are expected in 2020, according to the city.
The Clean Water Program seeks funding to help modernize the city’s sewer collection system, which will reduce sewer overflows in San Mateo and improve the quality of treated water discharged into the San Francisco Bay. Ground was broken in September.
