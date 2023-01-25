Rebecca Roudman is a classically trained cellist who reimagined the instrument by taking a leap of faith and learned how to play blues and rock.
For years, she played for the Oakland and Santa Rosa symphonies where she focused on smooth elongated notes that blended with an ensemble of instruments but everything changed when she decided she wanted to be the centerpiece of her music and she learned how to transform the cello into an edgy, scale-ripping machine. Her five-piece band, Dirty Cello, will be emitting nostalgic blues and rock songs when they headline Club Fox in Redwood City Jan. 25.
“I wanted to let my hair down and do something totally different,” Roudman said.
Around 11 years ago, Roudman and her husband Jason Eckl, who is also the band’s guitarist, decided to venture into blues as a two-piece band. She started by learning how to play Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix. At the time, she couldn’t find any sheet music of the song for the cello. So she learned to play the song by ear.
“I had to learn how to make my cello sound distorted,” Roudman said. “I had to learn how to make it sound wailing as Jimi Hendrix does, so it took me a while but I loved the results that came out of it.”
Dirty Cello played a lot of free shows early on, and Roudman said they were paid in pastries at an early coffee shop gig.
“I remember we played and they ran out of pastries and I was so mad but the only good thing that came out of it was the audience was totally digging it,” Roudman said.
At that moment, she and Eckl looked at each other believing there was something special they had that interested people.
Roudman, who was in a musical family, said it all started when she was 7 years old. Her mom wanted her to play the harp but it was too big to fit in their family vehicle so she played the cello instead; and she did that all the way through college. Now, Roudman and Eckl have added a drummer, bassist and keyboardist. They tour all over the country and, twice a year, internationally.
Playing at Club Fox will be perfect because it has a blues club vibe, she said. There is not a set list because the band likes to keep things fresh, meaning they improvise covers and originals based on the audience’s reaction.
She said it will be a good time, filled with dancing and a wailing cello ripping blues scale solos. At the end of the day, she just wants the audience to enjoy the music and come out to have a good time.
“By the time the show is over, I just want everyone to feel inspired,” Roudman said.
Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door at 2209 Broadway in Redwood City. Visit clubfoxrwc.com to purchase tickets online. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
