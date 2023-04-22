Local students have been nominated to compete in front of a panel of judges during the Rita Moreno Awards, regional high school musical theatre award competition.
Local nominees for the overall production category include Junipero Serra High School which will be performing “Matilda.” San Mateo High School’s Jack Barrett is competing in the lead actor category as Nigel Bottom in “Something Rotten!” Competing in the lead actress category is the Mercy, Notre Dame-Belmont, Serra tri-school production’s Gabbie Jison as Matilda in “Matilda” and San Mateo High School’s Anna Sieben as Thomas Nostradamus in “Something Rotten!”
Competing in the supporting performers category will be Charlie Hammond from Menlo School as Mr. Mushnik in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Lucas Keeley from Burlingame High School as Ted Schneider in “Disaster!,” Phoenix Seevers from Aragon High School as Harry in “Mamma Mia!” and Woodside High School’s Izzy Wynne as Stepmother in “Cinderella.”
The event, being held at the San Jose Civic Box Office at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, is sponsored by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation and Children's Musical Theater San Jose. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered in person, online at broadwaysanjose.com/shows/rita-moreno-awards/ or by calling (408) 792-4111.
Sequoia Union High School District’s Redwood High School was one of five California schools and two Bay Area schools to be honored as a Green Ribbon School in recognition of a number of efforts the school has made around sustainability.
“This amazing award acknowledges and confirms the commitment of the Redwood team to create a sustainable, thriving campus for the students we serve,” said Redwood High School Principal Stephanie Ogden.
In addition to remodeling the school to be more energy efficiently, including installing on-site solar, waterwise plumbing features and energy-efficient heating and ventilation systems, the school also provides resources for biking, has a green team that meets monthly to discuss sustainability initiatives, adopted a purchasing policy stating an interest in using environmentally preferable products and has a three-quarter-acre food forest with a greenhouse, chicken coop designed and built by students, compost system and outdoor classroom.
Ogden thanked Superintendent Crystal Leach, the Board of Trustees and community for its support. She also credited the San Mateo County Office of Environmental Literacy and Sustainability Initiatives for providing guidance and information “as we continue to build our dream.”
Representatives from the school have been invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they will be awarded with a plaque.
“Our students and staff are passionate about serving the environment they live in, and thanks to the support of our community partners, we are using energy efficient standards to improve the quality of learning for our students,” Leach said. “It is inspiring to know that in preparation for their futures, our students are also prioritizing the care of their environment and want to see it thrive as they themselves grow.”
The Cabrillo Unified School District was also designated as a Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Honoree.
Luke Quanbeck and Emma Quanbeck from San Mateo were named to the Dean’s List, Luke Quanbeck at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin, and Emma Quanbeck at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
