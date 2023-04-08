The Association of California School Administrators Region 5 recognized 10 San Mateo County administrators at its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, for their achievements and dedication to public education. The Association of California School Administrators is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States. ACSA’s Region 5, which encompasses San Francisco and San Mateo counties, serves 25 districts and more than 300 schools educating 158,000 students.

Through its annual awards program, ACSA recognizes a select group of individuals for their significant contributions to education. The awards program includes Administrators of the Year awards, which are given to administrators who demonstrated outstanding performance and achievement in various job-alike categories, and special awards, such as the Valuing Diversity Award, which is given to a member whose efforts to promote diversity epitomize ACSA’s mission of creating an equitable, world-class education system and developing and supporting inspired educational leaders who meet the diverse needs of all California students. Nominations are recognized at the regional level.

