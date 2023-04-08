The Association of California School Administrators Region 5 recognized 10 San Mateo County administrators at its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, for their achievements and dedication to public education. The Association of California School Administrators is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States. ACSA’s Region 5, which encompasses San Francisco and San Mateo counties, serves 25 districts and more than 300 schools educating 158,000 students.
Through its annual awards program, ACSA recognizes a select group of individuals for their significant contributions to education. The awards program includes Administrators of the Year awards, which are given to administrators who demonstrated outstanding performance and achievement in various job-alike categories, and special awards, such as the Valuing Diversity Award, which is given to a member whose efforts to promote diversity epitomize ACSA’s mission of creating an equitable, world-class education system and developing and supporting inspired educational leaders who meet the diverse needs of all California students. Nominations are recognized at the regional level.
This year, ACSA’s Region 5 recognized ten district administrators and principals from five school districts across the county. Among these recipients are South San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore, who received the region’s Superintendent of the Year award. The region also recognized Capuchino High School student Haniteli Ngaluafe (San Mateo Union High School District) through ACSA’s Every Student Succeeding Program, which honors students who have overcome obstacles and achieved success.
The following are the 2023 Special Awards and Administrator of the Year Recipients, ACSA Region 5
• Elementary Principal: Amanda Driscoll, principal, Baywood Elementary School (San Mateo-Foster City School District);
• High School Principal, Pam Duszynski, principal, Mills High School (San Mateo Union High School District);
• Technology: Solomon Hill, executive director of Technology (Ravenswood City School District);
• Business Services: Patrick Gaffney, deputy superintendent (San Mateo-Foster City School District);
• Student Services: Susie Riley, coordinator of Student Services (San Mateo-Foster City School District)
Curriculum and Instruction;
• Ching-Pei Hu, assistant superintendent Educational Services (Belmont-Redwood Shores School District);
• Human Resources, Wendy Kelly, deputy superintendent (Redwood City School District);
• Valuing Diversity: Jeanette Ramirez, principal, Fiesta Gardens International School (San Mateo-Foster City School District);
• Superintendent: Dr. Shawnterra Moore, superintendent (South San Francisco Unified School District);
• Every Student Succeeding Awar: Haniteli Ngaluafe, Capuchino High School (San Mateo Union High School District)
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
