A Notre Dame High School team of seniors tied for 14th place of 434 teams in the WordMasters Challenge, a reading and language test distributed nationally. Seniors Katie Harkin and Lauren Yapp and juniors Kellen Ruwe and Michelle Yee earned "near-perfect" scores. Of 50,000 who participated, only 83 11th-graders and 127 12th-graders achieved at the level of the Notre Dame students. This year's competition asked students to analyze short stories by Dylan Thomas and Edith Pearlman. Medals and certificates will be presented in May.
The Leadership Program at Abbott Middle School collected 3,001 cans of food for the Samaritan House this week. The Samaritan House drivers who came to collect the cans were so impressed with the amount of cans they took a picture of it, Administrative Assistant Sharon Molinari said. The Samaritan House is a nonprofit that provides food, clothing and shelter for about 12,000 people in San Mateo.
Sequoia High School is having a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the school's small gymnasium. Coordinated by the school's student leadership class and Blood Centers of the Pacific, students age 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health are eligible to donate blood. Seventeen-year-olds must have permission slip signed by a parent. Food will be provided by Max's Cafe, Noah's Bagels and Safeway. Those interested in donating can call Ms. Kelly at 367-9780 ext. 6287.
One of the items from the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District silent auction was a dinner at Caprino's in Belmont with the KFOG Morning Crew, and the winner will be dining with the deejays and a few members of Save the Music Saturday Dec. 4.
Class Notes is a weekly column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Stephen Baxter. Have something you'd like to add? E-mail stephen@smdailyjournal.com or call (650) 344-5200 ext. 109.
