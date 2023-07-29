Eli Peters of Menlo Park graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with a degree in illustration.
***
The spring 2023 graduating class at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, includes Burlingame’s Kristin Chai with a degree in chemical engineering; Redwood City’s Kunal Valia with a degree in computer science and Cody Wiebe with a degree in mechanical engineering; Menlo Park’s Malia Kiang with a degree in film and media studies and Katelyn Zanolli with a degree in quantitative economics; Foster City’s Sophia Yang with a degree in computer science; Woodside’s Erika Tsuchiyosa with a degree in community health; and Daly City’s Stephanie Lee with a degree in biopsychology.
***
The University of Wisconsin-Madison, in Madison, Wisconsin, announced its spring graduating class which includes Menlo Park’s Haley Arrington with a degree in biological systems engineering, Emma Keep with a degree in genetics and genomics, Brian Mhatre with a degree in computer engineering, Simon Pintz with a degree in electrical engineering, David Roberts with a doctorate in chemistry and Walker Rowe with a degree in personal finance; and San Mateo’s Shawn Dai with a degree in business marketing, Andy Lin with a degree in computer and data science, Swaroopa Mallikarjuna with a business degree in operations and technology management, Anouk Seibulescu with a business degree in information systems, Justin Yang with degrees in history and statistics and Ziyuan Zhang with a degree in computer and data science.
***
Karina Maldonado of East Palo Alto and Diego Moises Sabio Paese graduated from Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, Maldonado with a degree in French and Sabio Paese with a degree in nursing.
***
Emerald Hills’ Nina Balestieri and Palo Alto’s Cody Hmelar graduated from Hofstra University in Hampstead, New York, Balestrieri with a degree in management and Hmelar with a degree in journalism.
***
Isabela Villa of Redwood City graduated from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, with a Bachelor of Science.
***
Ayda Aricanli of Atherton; Carmen Bechtel, Zoe Gregory and Juliana Rosen of Woodside; Claire Becker, Andrew Dodson, Alyssa Liao, Liam Drew, Melissa Paz-Flores, Anika Sareddy, Kunal Valia and Rohan Valia of Redwood City; Jane Brockett, Trevor Chandik, Natalie Dell’Immagine, Ava Romero, Malia Kiang and Chase Wagner of Menlo Park; Georgia Butler, Malia Leung, Georgia Power, Sarah Stampleman and Lauren Wu of San Carlos; Kristin Chai, Alyssa Dhalla and Elika Wilson of Burlingame; Natalie Graham, Lauryn Horita of San Mateo; Meghan Kelly of Millbrae; Camille Lu and Bennett True of Hillsborough; Josie Miller of Montara; Lizzie Pimentel of Belmont; Clarke Taylor of Portola Valley; and Carissa Wang, Sophia Yang, Chris Yen and Eric Yin of Foster City were named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, for earning grade point averages of 3.4 or above.
***
Leslie Castillo Ortiz of South San Francisco was named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractors in Port Orange, Florida.
***
Rose McParland and Madia Morales-Vaesau and Rami Shnoudi of South San Francisco were named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropratic’s West Campus in San Jose.
***
San Bruno’s Allyson Chin was named to the Dean’s List at Purchase College in Purchase, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.75.
***
