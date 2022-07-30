Jasur Shukurov of Burlingame and Shanying Luo of Brisbane graduated from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, Shukurov with a degree in computer science and Luo in nursing.
***
The Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, announced its graduating class which included Burlingame’s Adin Drabkin with a degree in computing security, Belmont’s Manjul Singh Sachan with a degree in human-computer interaction, Redwood City’s Eric Bohrer with a degree in fine arts studio and San Mateo’s Shaivya Chandra with a degree in computer science, Venkata Karteek Paladuga with a degree is computer science and Rashmi Jeswani with a degree in information technology and analytics.
***
Burlingame’s Prisilla Sanchez earned a business degree in supply chain and operations management from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
***
Pacifica’s Haley Fiske was one of 297 student athletes from Bloomsburg University, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to be named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete for earning a grade point average of 3.25 or above.
***
Menlo Park’s Andrew Dollente and Austen Dollente, Burlingame’s Arthur Powers, Foster City’s Kyra Cruse, Palo Alto’s Brian Lee and Tal Larsen of El Granada were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology for earning a GPA of 3.4 or above.
***
Vito DeMarzo of Palo Alto and Natalie Descalso of San Carlos were named to the Dean’s List at Ithaca College in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Atherton’s Catherine Dennis graduated from Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with a Bachelor of Arts and was also named to the Dean’s List for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah, congratulated its recent graduating class which includes Eleanor Wong of Daly City with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in computing; Hope Farrar of Redwood City with a degrees in environmental and sustainability studies and ballet; Alexander Bartee of Belmont with a degree in games; Youka Kitano of Hillsborough with a degree in health, society and policy; Alice Snelling of Belmont with degrees in international studies and biochemistry; Ryan Miller of Redwood City with a masters in mechanical engineering; Bing Yang of Redwood City with a doctor of philosophy degree in pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical chemistry; Mary Tuikolovatu of San Mateo with a degree in political science; Erin Murphy of Hillsborough with a degree in theater with an emphasis in performing arts design program; and Makena Reynolds of San Mateo with a degree in theatre with an emphasis in musical theatre.
***
Daniel Basman of Foster City was named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, for having a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
***
Lauran Hodgson of Portola Valley and Katie Stamper of San Carlos were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, for earning a GPA of 3.65 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.