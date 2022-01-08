Applications are open for the 2022 Crestmoor Neighborhood Memorial Scholarship that honors community members impacted by the 2010 explosion of a gas pipeline that took the lives of eight San Bruno residents.
A total of $190,000 will be distributed to high school seniors and community college students entering four-year institutions from the San Bruno Community Foundation with support from the Joseph W. Welch Jr. Foundation.
The application deadline is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Applicants must live in San Bruno or attend a high school or community college located in the city. Visit sbcf.org/scholarships or email scholarships@sbcf.org for more information.
***
Patrick Matreo and John Viktor Non, of Pacifica, and Isaac Rogan, of Daly City, were named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maryland in Adelphi, Maryland, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
***
Cassandra Bradley, of Half Moon Bay, Alexander Mummery, of Atherton, Caroline Elarde, of Palo Alto, Owen Dillon, of San Mateo, Rebecca Weeks, of Redwood City, Theodore Vought, of Atherton, and Vanessa Lam, of Foster City, earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the fall term at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
***
Andrew Hiebert, of Redwood City, was named for the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
***
Jessica Zorb, of San Carlos, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or better.
***
South San Francisco’s Renee Celio was named to the fall 2021 semester President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, for earning a GPA of 3.75 or greater.
***
Dave Shaibe, or Palo Alto, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and a minor in mathematics. He was also named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester for earning a GPA of 3.5 or better.
***
Samantha Rader, of Menlo Park, and Holly Kuhn, of San Mateo, were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, for earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.