A commercial crab fisherman is facing a civil law enforcement action for allegedly taking crab in a marine protected area of the Montara State Marine Reserve, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The civil complaint was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court Oct. 31 against George Jue, a commercial crab fisherman and owner of the fishing vessel Take Time.
The DA’s Office said California Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens saw five buoys belonging to Jue inside the western boundary of the Montara State Marine Reserve Jan. 8. Wardens found 36 live Dungeness crabs inside the traps. The Montara State Marine Reserve extends offshore from Montara to Pillar Point in San Mateo County. Marine reserve areas help to boost populations in locations outside the designated protection areas. The crabs were removed and returned to the ocean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.