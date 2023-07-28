The San Mateo City Council is considering paying members of its commissions and boards and repealing eligibility requirements to allow for more youth representation on the bodies and to increase representation.
The city has five commissions and two boards that provide review and recommendations to the council, with the council at its July 17 special meeting expressing interest in paying appointees and repealing elector requirement for appointees for residents under the age of 18 and non-citizens, according to a staff report. The decision would require voter approval through a ballot measure because they would be changes to city charter amendments.
The council has said paying appointees would enable more participation in city policies from different people due to the time-intensive nature of the role, with some residents unable to be on commissions because of work commitments. A 2017 study found a 53% of commissioners in San Mateo earned $138,000 and up. The study also found only 9.8% of commissioners were aged 25 to 34, with no one aged 18 to 24. Demographic data shows that in 2017, 75% of commissioners were white, 19% Asian, 9% Hispanic and 4% other. The city charter prohibits compensation for services, but commissioners can receive reimbursements for necessary expenses.
“I do think something is better than nothing when we are talking about compensation,” Councilmember Adam Loraine said at the July 17 council meeting. “It may not be enough to make a difference for some, but it may be enough to make a difference for others.”
Loraine previously served on the Planning Commission and said he spent long hours studying for meetings and participating in the meetings, while Mayor Amourence Lee said she spent 20 to 25 hours a month on work on the Parks and Recreation meeting.
“That kind of underscores what it takes to run a city with community representation and the extent to which we rely on donated time, which is really what we are talking about,” Lee said.
In San Mateo County, Foster City Planning Commissioners get monthly compensation and can participate in the city’s health benefits plan. Should the city provide money, a city staff report suggested a $150 per-meeting stipend be provided for people on the Planning Commission and a $70 per-meeting stipend be provided to other commissions, resulting in an annual approximate cost of $46,312, according to a staff report. The seven commissions are the Planning Commission, Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, Park and Recreation Commission, Library Board, Personnel Board, Senior Citizens Commission and Community Relations Commission.
A council majority favored looking at more opportunities for young people on advisory boards to increase the pipeline of people interested in local government. The council in February approved an ordinance allowing two nonvoting youth advisory members no younger than 13 and no older than 17 to join the Parks and Recreation Commission. The youth commissioners would be appointed for one year but could be reappointed for an additional one-year term. The council prioritized increasing youth participation in the city’s decision-making government process for the current year.
“I’m personally not worried about the prospect of applicants under the age of 18 applying for boards and commissions and obtaining a voting decision-making role,” Loraine said at the June 17 meeting. “They would be part of the application process that we currently have in that councilmembers are interviewing them.
