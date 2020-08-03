Supporting a decision to clear a homeless encampment formed at a city park, San Bruno officials called for more urgency to assure similar health and safety issues don’t continue occurring.
The San Bruno City Council backed plans shared during a meeting Tuesday, July 28, to clean up a camp site near Evergreen Park where a handful of locals have been living for the past few months.
Citing blighted conditions, public health hazards and quality of life concerns raised by neighbors, councilmembers favored moving ahead with plans to clear the area on the east side of town, while seeking to assure the problem doesn’t occur elsewhere.
“I feel like we need to continue to do more, and we need to find a way to eliminate that problem,” said Councilwoman Laura Davis. “It’s just a lot of filth and a huge hazard, and I too am concerned like most of our residents.”
City Manager Jovan Grogan said the encampment is primarily occupied by someone who has a long history with the city’s outreach team. To that end, he said the camp partially located on Caltrans property near the intersection of interstates 280 and 380 has been contacted almost 65 times in the past few months.
A video shown during the meeting displayed recent efforts by San Bruno police officers to help clean up the area enveloped by trash and debris, while service providers attempted to offer more stable housing arrangements.
He said workers have been picking up trash at the site every two weeks, while officials are working through the process of ultimately clearing and evacuating the premises.
In that effort, Grogan said officials have tried to help those living or visiting there find lodging at a hotel room, but those propositions have been turned down. Noting that homelessness is not a crime, he attempted to detail the challenges associated with addressing the camp while observing the rights of the occupants, especially amid a pandemic.
“Your city is well aware of the situation there and we are diligently working at this very complex and challenging issue. We know this has created quality of life impacts for the neighborhood and we are progressing through the necessary steps to address those quality of life issues, while also being compassionate,” he said.
Councilmembers favored the compassionate approach, but they also called for more swift and comprehensive action in resolving the issue.
“It is one thing to be homeless and need a place, but the things that are happening in that neighborhood — we have to find a way to keep that from happening,” said Councilman Marty Medina.
In response, Grogan noted the city’s authority on the issue is limited and that acting too aggressively could expose officials to the threat of litigation. Police Chief Ryan Johansen laid out the fine line which must be walked.
“We are racking our brains day in and day out to combat this in a way that protects the city and the interests of all those involved,” he said.
Officials also claimed Caltrans has not been proactive in helping clear the portions of the camp which fall onto land owned by the transportation agency, making the issue more difficult for city officials to solve.
Ultimately though, officials and councilmembers agreed the existing circumstances have grown untenable.
“This presents a health and safety risk to the neighborhood and the community as a whole that simply cannot be tolerated,” he said.
In other business, councilmembers agreed to float two tax measures to the fall ballot. Facing an $8 million deficit, officials have said the additional revenue is critical to balancing a limited budget made worse by COVID-19.
Voters will be asked in November to approve hiking the city’s transient occupancy tax by 2 percentage points to 14%. Hiking the tax rate paid by travelers staying overnight in one of the city’s hotels is expected to generate about $375,000 annually.
Officials also voted to put a cannabis business tax on the fall ballot, but details of the initiative are still up in the air. Councilmembers supported establishing fees for cannabis companies, but have not made any decision on what sorts of businesses may be allowed to operate in San Bruno should the tax pass.
Under the proposed ballot language, the fee would tax businesses up to 10% of the gross receipts of any cannabis company eventually allowed in San Bruno.
