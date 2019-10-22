To limit the presence of vacant and blighted retail space in South San Francisco, officials are considering establishing a tax levied against property owners who keep land unoccupied for extended periods of time.
The South San Francisco City Council will weigh the idea of floating to voters on the March 2020 ballot a parcel tax which would be paid by commercial land owners during a Tuesday, Oct. 22 meeting.
Though no decision is slated to be made at the meeting, the proposal could be an asset in specific instances for officials attempting to establish and preserve a healthy local economy, said Alex Greenwood, Economic and Community Development director.
“This is really intended as an extra tool for a small percentage of properties where we see long-standing cases of vacancy and blight,” he said.
As officials enter the early stages of discussions, Greenwood said many details such as potential tax rates, the length of a vacancy which would expose a property to the tax and other pertinent issues still need to be addressed.
A staff report recommended a tax rate of $10 per square foot of vacant space or 10 cents per square foot of empty land would be appropriate, with a potential cap on the tax amount. Properties would be considered vacant if unoccupied for eight months of the year or more, per the report recommendation. Officials could also wait to implement the tax, should it pass, to give property owners a grace period to find tenants, according to the staff report.
Greenwood added the tax would only be considered a last resort for officials who take great strides currently to work with vacant property owners and attempt to pair them with potential tenants.
He noted such discussions can be challenging though, as some properties are inherited through a family trust, which can convolute land use decisions. And officials must also be mindful to the changing nature of retail business, which is scrambling for a foothold amidst the rise in popularity of online sales. He also said officials would craft any potential measure to exclude property owners actively trying but struggling to find a viable retail tenant.
While keeping an eye to such issues, Greenwood said officials are compelled to limit storefront vacancies which can threaten a local economy.
“When we find that someone is not managing their property and it remains vacant and blighted for an extended period, it becomes an issue where it brings the surrounding business community down,” he said.
A similar tax was recently launched in Oakland, where voters approved a measure imposing a fee on property owners and landlords of lots occupied fewer than 50 days per year. The tax rate was $5,000 for commercial spaces, and $3,000 for residential land, according to a city report, which notes a variety of exemptions from the tax exist for special circumstances.
Greenwood noted South San Francisco’s landscape is much different than Oakland, so the ordinance could not be mirrored. But the measure could serve as a guideline for a local initiative, he said.
“We are learning from the experience of other cities,” he said, while noting insufficient time has elapsed since Oakland passed its measure in 2018 to gauge its success in catalyzing economic development.
In the interest of assuring the potential measure is successful in promoting growth, Greenwood suggested revenue could feed a fund tagged to finance property fixes or other improvements.
While many questions linger over the desire for such a policy, which also needs to be refined, Greenwood said the approaching discussion signals the awareness among officials over the health of the local economy.
“I honestly don’t know this is the policy direction the council wants to go, but there is an increasing amount of concern about long-standing vacant properties,” he said.
The South San Francisco City Council will host a study session Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m., in the city manager's conference room at City Hall, 400 Grand Ave.
