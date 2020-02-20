A challenge by the citizens group Save Laurel Way to the legality of a lot was upheld Tuesday by Redwood City planning commissioners who revoked a city certificate of compliance for the property.
The lot along Laurel Way in the hillside canyon was really half of one lot, the citizens group said in its appeal of the city planning manager issuing the compliance certificate for the property.
Overcrowding would result if the lot were considered legal, said representatives from Save Laurel Way.
Granting a certificate of compliance does not approve a development for the site and is only used to determine the legality of the lot, a city staff report said.
The city staff recommended upholding the appeal.
“I’m very comfortable with the staff’s analysis,” Planning Commissioner Nancy Radcliffe said.
Redwood City in 1969 annexed the property where the lot is located.
Development along Laurel Way has a long and complicated history, the staff report noted.
The property was approved for one single-family home and on Nov. 12, 2019, the city planning manager issued a conditional certificate.
The Nov. 22 appeal by Save Laurel Way followed.
A city ordinance allows the planning manager to grant a certificate and determine whether the property complies with the Subdivision Map Act, a staff report said.
The original subdivision map for the Laurel Way land was recorded in 1926.
