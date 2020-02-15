Burlingame officials blessed a church’s request to host services in an industrial business zone, despite concerns that the parking demands of the congregation may be too great for the site.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously agreed during a meeting Monday, Feb. 10, to allow The Church in Burlingame members to occupy a commercial building at 859 Cowan Road, according to video of the meeting.
The church already uses a portion of the three-story building for office and administrative space, but proposed to expand onto other floors during the weekend while hosting services for its congregation.
Noting the site east of Highway 101 is primarily used by businesses and would not be occupied when church is in session on Sunday, commissioners largely favored the proposal. But some noted the parking allotment on the site would likely be inadequate, potentially causing congestion issues during peak times.
“I’m really not comfortable with the parking plan,” said Commissioner Michael Gaul, who said he visited the site and measured the spaces to arrive at his decision that the parking estimation is inadequate.
The architect for the site agreed the site parking may be limited, and expressed a willingness to work with city staff to assure the issue is not a problem for the church or surrounding properties.
Other commissioners were more supportive of the proposal, suggesting the use would be suitable — especially when the area is vacated by the workers at the companies occupying most of the area during the week.
“I’m generally in favor of the concept,” said Commissioner Richard Sargent.
To that end, he also favored granting a parking exemption to the church on certain holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving when church attendance is expected to ramp up. Ultimately, his fellow commissioners agreed and the church received the holiday exemption as part of its conditional use permit.
The church offered to operate a valet service and occupy spaces on a neighboring business property to further limit dependency on the parking offered at the primary site. In all, the church should be expected to provide up to 54 spaces but is only able to accommodate 31, leaving a shortfall of 23 spaces, according to the city’s calculation. The most people expected on the site during a Sunday service would be 39, according to a city report.
In other business, the interview with the one applicant to fill the vacancy on the Planning Commission should be held Thursday, Feb. 20, which could lead to appointment soon afterward.
Officials could not identify the applicant, but said they have a background in architecture. The board is currently short one commissioner, following the departure of Brenden Kelly who was forced to resign following too many meeting absences last year.
