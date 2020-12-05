The start of the Christmas season, traditionally, begins the day after Thanksgiving and for many who celebrate this holiday, they may not get into the Christmas spirit until the beginning of December.
But given what 2020 has been, people have come out of the holiday gate sprinting. Christmas trees lashed to the tops of cars and neighbors untangling and installing their outdoor decorations were common sights last weekend.
In fact, some couldn’t wait until after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas holiday by already buying their fresh Christmas trees.
“We opened Nov. 21 and that first weekend was actually busier than what we expected. We were really busy Thanksgiving Day,” said Natalie Sare, owner of Santa’s Tree Farm and Village off State Route 92 outside of Half Moon Bay, a “choose and cut” tree farm where you scout out and then cut down your tree.
The Christmas tree industry has two basic branches: cut-your-own and the ubiquitous Christmas tree lot, which features precut trees. The National Christmas Tree Association said on its website that in 2019, 32% of tree sold came from cut-your-own farms, while 17% came from retail lots. Big-box stores accounted for 24% of sales in 2019, which is essentially a tree lot, just on a larger scale. The other percentage comes from nonprofits, online, garden centers and others.
Brisk business
Whether you cut down your own tree at a farm or buy a precut tree at a lot, the goal is the same: to put you in a holiday mood.
“I think everyone is looking for something fun to do,” said Tony Cozzolino who, with wife Stephanie, runs Cozzolino’s Christmas Tree stand at 501 San Mateo Road, near the Spanish Town area just outside of downtown Half Moon Bay.
“I think a lot of people are home and figure, ‘We’re home, we might as well get a tree.’”
Business has been brisk the first couple weekends of the holiday season and even the normally slow time during the work week have seen an uptick of tree shopping.
“We found that first weekend, people wanted to get out of the house. … The business has picked up in terms of the amount of people coming,” Sare said. “But they’re not all coming at once. They’re really spreading out. Weekdays are a little bit busier than normal.”
While things slowed during the week at Cozzolino’s lot, he sees it as an opportunity to get a tree for those who may be concerned with crowds because of the virus, or those who are at higher risk.
Like almost everything else, tree farms and lots have adjusted to the “new normal,” which means COVID-19 safety protocol is in place, which will require patience on the part of tree buyers. Employees and customers wear masks, social distancing in enforced and equipment that needs to be sanitized is done so regularly.
At Santa’s Tree Farm and Village, Christmas trees are only part of the attraction, as they also feature a train ride for kids, and Santa Claus himself is in the house, seated comfortably behind glare-free Plexiglas, Sare said. Tree hunters can use hand saws supplied by the farm, which are sanitized between uses, or customers can bring their own hand saw.
As for social distancing, Santa’s Tree Farm and Village might be the safest place around.
“We did the math and we were told we have over 500,000 safe spots on the grounds,” Sare said. “There is plenty of room.”
Prices on the rise
In all, more than 26 million trees were bought in 2019, according to NCTA, and prices have been rising for the last several years. A glut of trees from 2008 to 2014 resulted in depressed prices, with the NCTA saying the average price during those years was less than $40. In 2015, fewer trees were sold, but they averaged just over $50. Last year, the average price was just shy of $77.
The NCTA attributes this to fewer trees being grown over the last several years because of the glut of trees growers were able to sell for years. Cozzolino said rising prices are just part of the game.
“Prices go up almost every year. I don’t know if customers realize if trees go up on our end, they go up on their end, too,” Cozzolino said. “There have been issues with fires in Oregon, that took out quite a few trees, and they have been getting less rain.”
Cozzolino said his lot’s trees are shipped in mostly from Oregon. The cost to harvest and ship trees is also factored into the cost.
So that would make cutting your tree from a farm would be cheaper, right?
Not exactly. Christmas trees can take anywhere from four to 12 years to reach a height of 6 feet, depending on the species, Sare said. Needless to say, there are long-term costs involved in growing trees.
“We have to rotate fields every year. For the most part, we’ve been pretty diligent about doing that,” Sare said. “The rotation gets trickier when you have four different types of trees that grow at different rates.”
Different modes of inventory
The biggest difference between tree farms and lots is tree availability. Farms usually have more than enough inventory to satisfy almost everyone and, if a tree doesn’t sell, it stays in the ground until it does sell, getting bigger — and presumably better — in the process.
Sare said it’s also more environmentally friendly to buy from tree farms.
“(Cutting your own tree) is the most-fresh tree you can get,” Sare said. “At Christmas tree farms, nothing is going to be thrown away. They won’t be cut until they are used.”
Tree lots, on the other hand, have to do more math to ensure they get the right amount of trees to limit any kind of overstock that then needs to be disposed.
“Honestly, it’s a guessing game. We sold ‘x’ amount of trees last year. This year, it will be (the number sold) last year, plus 10%, let’s say,” Cozzolino said. “Once we kind of decide on numbers … we kind of stick to it.”
Cozzolino said tree lots, especially the smaller, independent ones, have to be as close to their projections as possible because if a lot needs more trees, they have to buy a full load.
And even then, there is no guarantee a lot will sell all its trees.
“We could sell quite a few trees early in the season and then it could absolutely die off,” Cozzolino said. “There is no cut off (as to when you can stop buying trees from the wholesalers). If [lots] sell out, that’s normally it.”
Time for fun and family
Cozzolino said he doesn’t worry about selling all the trees on his lot. If they go sooner than expected, so be it. It means more holiday time to spend with his family. He’s been on the other end of it, as well, working late into the holiday season.
“What’s kind of nice is, if you do sell out, it’s nice to have a few days before Christmas to enjoy Christmas,” Cozzolino said. “There have been years we’re out here on Christmas Eve.”
While enjoying Christmas 2020 may not be as jolly in years past, there certainly seems to be more holiday spirit in the air as folks try to make the best of the final month of an unforgettable year.
“I’ve had several customers say to me that they want some positive things in the final month of 2020,” Sare said. “[Getting your Christmas tree is] all positive and fun.”
