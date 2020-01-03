O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, your leaves are … not what they used to be.
Should that be the case for RethinkWaste customers looking to dispose of their holiday decoration centerpiece, the collection agency recommends trees 8 feet or less are to be left on the curb alongside bins on the regular service day.
But RethinkWaste spokeswoman Julia Au recognized trees are not always collected the same day as the garbage and recycling, which can be a cause for customer concern.
“Just be patient,” said Au. “And if it hasn’t been picked up in a day, give Recology a call.”
For trees taller than 8 feet, Au asked that they be cut in half and placed in the green recycling bin. All stands and lights are to be removed from the tree prior to being left for pickup, she said.
The trees will be collected for free by Recology through January. Those which are not flocked, or sprayed with materials of various colors, will be shipped to mulching facilities in San Jose or Modesto, said Au.
Last year, she said collectors on the route spanning Burlingame to East Palo Alto collected almost 178 tons worth of old Christmas trees, most of which were processed to use as mulch for commercial clients.
The year prior, a RethinkWaste executive said more than 233 tons of organic material was collected from nearly 95,000 San Mateo County households.
Au noted the month of tree collection is a big lift for the company which suspends bulky item until February to leave adequate manpower for managing the post-holiday disposal.
“This is a big time of year,” she said.
For those in South San Francisco, Brisbane, Millbrae or other northern county communities serviced by the South San Francisco Scavenger Company, standless trees left near by the green bin will be picked up for free on regular collection days as well.
Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half, and all decorations and tinsel should be removed. Appointments are required to have trees picked up from multi-family residential buildings and commercial complexes, according to the company’s website.
Au said artificial trees will not be recycled, and those looking for disposal opportunities are instead encouraged to consider donating them. Ultimately, she said anything that could help keep the fake trees from the landfill is recommended.
“It is better than throwing it in the garbage,” she said.
Should customers wait until after January for collections, RethinkWaste officials have said the trees should be cut in half and placed in the green bin to be picked up on their regular service day.
If a tree is placed in a bin for service, Au recommended that it is left with the trunk facing up, which makes it easier for crews to collect.
For her part, Au said Christmas tree disposal is a major component of the company’s commitment to limiting waste and assuring as many natural elements as possible can be offered a second life.
“It’s a big recycling opportunity for residents,” she said. “And we want to make sure it goes to a higher and better use.”
