MOUNTAIN VIEW — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway at the Moffett Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.
The crash was first reported at 12:16 a.m.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
