A proposed historic marker commemorating Ching Lee laundry in San Mateo — the oldest Chinese laundry in the nation when it closed in 2016 — earned City Council approval Monday despite some disagreement about its design and location.
Founded in 1876, Ching Lee and the surrounding area served as an informal Chinatown and hub of the immigrant community before World War II, according to a report prepared by staff. The business, whose name translates to “victory” in Cantonese, is considered a testament to Chinese immigrants overcoming alienation, poverty, segregation, discrimination and bigotry to become Americans, according to the report.
Measuring 36 inches by 24 inches and made of porcelain enamel printed on 16-gauge steel, the above-ground plaque would include images and four paragraphs of text outlining the history of the business and its significance.
“I’m really excited about the idea and the intent behind it,” Councilwoman Amourence Lee said at Monday’s meeting.
The project was proposed by former councilman Fred Hansson, now a San Mateo County planning commissioner, who said “it will hopefully inspire [people] to be as great as the people we’re talking about.”
The council voted 3-2 to place the marker at the northwest corner of First Avenue and Claremont Street, across the street from the building Ching Lee occupied at 420 First Ave. That location was proposed because there are safety concerns associated with placing the marker directly in front of the former laundry building and because the future of the building is up in the air.
Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez and Councilwoman Diane Papan were supportive of the concept, but not as it was proposed.
Papan felt it was more appropriate to place the plaque in the ground rather than have it raised because it would take up less space in the public right of way. Rodriguez also had concerns with placing the marker in the public right of way.
“I share the concerns of putting it in the public right of way. Yes it might not be as intrusive as a trash can, but when trash cans are out, they’re very intrusive and they’re usually only there once a week,” he said. “I just want to make sure we get this right.”
While Councilman Rick Bonilla voted for the above location, he appeared to still have reservations about it being across the street from the former business and added its current orientation could block views of oncoming vehicles or pedestrians.
“Those orientations of it I think need to be looked at carefully so it’s placed in such a way that we minimize those impacts,” he said.
Staff also raised similar concerns with the proposed site, concluding that an above-ground marker is more likely to interfere with site distance, pedestrian flow and has a greater risk of being damaged by a turning vehicle, according to the report. Staff is also concerned about the area having brick pavers and recommends markers be installed in an area that can be more easily cut and repoured with concrete, the report adds.
Hansson proposed the project on behalf of the nonprofit Parks Foundation, which raised $3,000 in private donations for it. Once installed, the city will own the marker and also be responsible for maintaining it.
The plan is for the Ching Lee marker to be the first of many in the city, part of an “urban trail” connecting the city’s parks and informing passersby about area history.
Councilmembers are excited about the “urban trail” concept, but Mayor Joe Goethals noted it’s far from becoming a reality, calling it a “half-baked idea that may come together in the future.” If it does, he feels all the markers should be approved at once as a single project.
The council also discussed their preferences for a proposed historic marker policy in the city, but agreed to table the item to a later date.
