Grab your spoons and get ready to eat because the annual Chili Cook-off, hosted by the San Mateo Firefighters’ Association, returns to San Mateo’s Central Park Aug. 26.
For the 14th year, teams of local firefighters and EMTs will compete for the title of best chili while raising funds to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other local causes. This year’s special cause will be selected by the family of San Mateo Consolidated Firefighter Michael Joseph Ramsey, who died of prostate cancer July 21.
“Every year is specific to what’s affecting our organization,” said Gino Lavezzo, a firefighter with San Mateo Consolidated and event organizer. “It’s definitely a big community event and we want to give back to organizations that are super close to us.”
The cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Central Park ball field and admissions costs $10. Thousands of participants are expected to attend, Lavezzo said, with each of the 11 participating teams expected to cook up about 10 gallons of chili to meet demand.
Hours are spent preparing each team’s chili, Lavezzo said. Setup begins at 7 a.m. and teams begin arriving an hour later to begin cooking with the first servings being set to the cook-off judges — typically councilmembers from San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City — by noon.
Recipes are guarded secrets and competition is tough, Lavezzo said. Some of the teams — made up of firefighters and EMTs from Daly City, Pacifica, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Central County, Redwood City, Menlo Park, Woodside, Cal Fire and American Medical Response — are headed by the same chefs for more than six years who come from restaurant backgrounds.
“We’re kind of the most competitive people you can meet and that includes with chili,” Lavezzo said.
Friendly trash talk aside, Lavezzo said the event is meant to celebrate the end of summer with delicious chili, a variety of drinks, live music and a raffle and auction. Music will be provided by Event Bros, a bounce house will be available for children and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
“Come on out, have a good time, listen to music and celebrate the end of the summer,” Lavezzo said. “We’re looking to have a great event and raise some money for good causes.”
