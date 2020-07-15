With aims to expedite the development and expansion of child care facilities, the San Carlos City Council voted to implement various tools to assist community members in the child care center application process.
Following a study session focused on how fees associated with the development of child care centers could be adjusted to allow for greater expansion of services, the council voted in favor of establishing an expedited application process for such efforts.
The resolution, which received unanimous support from the council, will authorize city staff to develop various tools to speed up the application processes for child care facility developments. It will include an informative website with details about the process for interested program developers. Councilwoman Sarah McDowell suggested the website include information for parents seeking child care services as well.
Other staff suggestions to speed up the application process include hosting information nights and creating a submittal checklist for facility developers detailing all necessary items needed for approval as well as having a designated child care specialist on staff to assist with the application process. McDowell also suggested the specialist reach out to current providers who may be needing assistance.
“I know that a lot of what we’re working on tonight is looking towards the future, but our child care providers in our community right now are really struggling with fixed costs such as rent and property taxes ... so if we do move forward with having a child care specialist on staff it’ll be really important to reach out to our current child care providers and see how things are going and where we might be able to help,” said McDowell.
Also in the measure is a change to zoning guidelines which currently limit commercial child care development to residential and mixed-use zones. The change would allow by-right commercial child care development in mixed-use districts, bypassing the public review process as done in residential development zones.
“I really want to see something that expands the area in San Carlos that child care facilities can be built,” said Councilman Mark Olbert. “As long as health and safety standards are met, both state and local, I don’t really care where it’s built.”
The measure also offered councilmembers the opportunity to reduce or waive planning and building permit fees for new commercial child care facilities but councilmembers opted to hold off on doing so until staff could produce more information on the benefit and loss of those revenue streams. Councilmembers expressed concern for fees either being too low, leading developers to write checks instead of opting to build new facilities, or too high, deterring development altogether.
In other business, the council also approved a measure authorizing the city manager to make changes to the street closure program in downtown San Carlos such as reopening the 600 block of Laurel Street. The change comes after concerns of business owners in the area who have been disadvantaged by the closure due to the lack of parking.
The council decided to not give the city manager the authority to completely end the program, aimed at encouraging patronage in the area during the pandemic, because councilmembers preferred that decision be made during a council meeting.
Olbert also announced he would not be running for re-election, freeing up his seat after nearly a decade serving on the council.
