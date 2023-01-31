A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.
