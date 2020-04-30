California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Wednesday suspended criminal jury trials in the state for a total of 90 days from previous deadlines.
The chief justice's order adds another 30 days of suspension to a 60-day suspension she ordered in March in view of health and safety requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension applies to Superior Court criminal jury trials for which the previous deadline under state law occurred or will occur between March 16 and June 15.
Cantil-Sakauye issued the order in her role as head of the San Francisco-based California Judicial Council, which sets rules for the state court system.
She said the suspension was needed to balance the constitutional rights of criminal defendants with the health and safety of defendants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers and other trial participants during the “life-threatening pandemic.”
The chief justice also said courts could conduct trials at earlier dates if they could do so in compliance with health and safety rules. She said they could consider the use of remote technology.
