Charges were dropped for one of two brothers charged in April for attempted murder in a domestic violence incident, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Tomas Contreras, 34, of San Mateo, because one victim cannot be located and the other victim recanted her testimony. Tomas Contreras was previously in custody on $5 million bail.
Tomas Contreras’ brother, Jose Contreras, 36, also of San Mateo, still faces attempted murder charges and is currently at large, Wagstaffe said.
The alleged attempted murder occurred on April 15 after a dispute between the two brothers and Tomas Contreras’ wife at their home on the 100 block of Delaware Street. Tomas Contreras’ child and stepfather also live in the home.
The two brothers were drinking when Tomas Contreras’ wife told them to stop and go to bed. An argument ensued and then Jose Contreras threw a beer can that struck the Tomas Contreras’ wife. Her father then intervened and the brothers pushed both victims into the kitchen and started beating them, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The brothers then grabbed knives from the knife block while the father wrapped his daughter in his arms to protect her, prosecutors said. The brothers both tried to stab the father in the neck, but he blocked their blows with his hands and arms and suffered a 1-inch deep stab wound to his hand. The defendants fled the scene and the victims called police.
(0) comments
