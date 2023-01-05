A woman accused of helping four robbers enter an apartment to steal guns and electronics has had charges against her dropped, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Marshe Martin, 19, of San Francisco, was accused of letting four men into a Redwood City apartment complex on Franklin Street in the early morning of Aug. 8. The DA’s Office decided to drop charges for lack of evidence on Jan. 4.
