Charges have been dismissed against a 59-year-old Millbrae resident who prosecutors had said used a hammer to strike a man leaving the back of the Redwood City Library.
A prosecution motion to dismiss all charges against Douglas Tom Imura was granted Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court.
The motion was in the interests of justice and due to insufficient evidence, according to prosecutors.
Imura had the bicycle of a 60-year-old man who demanded it back Oct. 22, prosecutors had said. Imura struck the man in response, prosecutors had said.
