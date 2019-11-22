An unlawful sexual intercourse charge against a 22-year-old San Bruno man arrested for sexually assaulting a teen in October was elevated to unlawful sexual intercourse causing great bodily injury Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $25,000 bail, Armando Quintana is also facing a rape charge for the Oct. 12 incident in which he allegedly raped a teen girl he worked with in an after-school program at the Belle Air Elementary School. Two charges alleging he digitally penetrated and orally copulated the teen were dismissed because of insufficient evidence when he appeared in court Thursday for Superior Court review conference, according to prosecutors.
Formerly an employee of the city of San Bruno, Quintana allegedly met the 16-year-old girl as friends during the summer, and the two worked together at the elementary school’s after-school program. On Oct. 12, he allegedly texted her asking her to come over to his home, and when she arrived, he took her into his bedroom and locked the door, according to prosecutors.
The teen allegedly asked him to stop at least two times as he allegedly undressed her and had unprotected sex with her. Though she allegedly told him he was causing her pain, he allegedly told her to be quiet and wouldn’t let her leave, according to prosecutors.
Quintana is believed to have previously lied about his age when he told the teen he was 18 years old, and claimed the incident was completely consensual. The teen allegedly went to a friend’s house after the incident, and they reported it to the police, according to prosecutors.
Quintana pleaded not guilty to his two felony charges Thursday and is next expected to appear in court Jan. 23. for a preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
