In the race to be the next San Mateo County sheriff, challenger Christina Corpus has emerged with an early lead over incumbent Carlos Bolanos, according to initial results from the San Mateo County Elections Office.
Corpus has 28,373 votes, around 54.62%, while Bolanos has 23,568 votes, about 45.37%. The race between Corpus and Bolanos allowed voters to choose between experience and new blood advocating for changes in culture and police reform policy. Voters are favoring Corpus’ vision for culture changes at the Sheriff’s Office, with themes of transparency, integrity and stakeholder engagement to rebuild community trust.
“I’m optimistic that the people of this county are sick of the status quo, and they want change. I represent that change,” Corpus said. “I’m hopeful that the night will continue where I will have the lead.”
During her campaign, Corpus called out issues around low staffing levels, low morale, mental health programs, ICE cooperation, jail reform and culture concerns that resonated with those unsatisfied with the current Sheriff’s Office leadership. Her calls to move into the 21st century and embrace a move away from a warrior mentality to a guardian one earned her plaudits from those seeking a new voice to head county law enforcement. She highlighted her clean campaign despite smearing from the other side and her smaller war chest, thanking her team of supporters and volunteers.
“People wanted change, and I think they wanted a viable candidate,” Corpus said. “I stood up. I took that leap, and when people discounted me, in the beginning, I just continued on.”
Corpus is the Millbrae police chief and captain in the Sheriff’s Office because Millbrae contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. Corpus spent over 20 years as a correctional officer, deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and captain before announcing her candidacy last June.
Corpus advocated for more proactive community engagement, increased advisory committees and better use of force options. The use of force has become a concern at both the national and local levels. The deaths of Sandra Harmon and Chinedu Okobi after San Mateo County deputy interaction led to a shift in the use-of-force policy and an emphasis on de-escalation. Sheriff’s deputies used a Taser on Okobi multiple times and shot Harmon after a shootout. Corpus has suggested new nonlethal methods like a BolaWrap, a Kevlar cord that wraps around noncompliant people, and MMA defensive techniques through jiu-jitsu. She has argued for redistributing funds to a CAHOOTS-style program that first started in Eugene, Oregon. The crisis intervention program sends mental health clinicians to calls instead of the police.
Bolanos campaigned on his experience and leadership of over 40 years in law enforcement and the last six as sheriff, where he led the biggest county department of around 800 people. Bolanos was appointed as sheriff in 2016 by the Board of Supervisors after then-Sheriff Greg Munks stepped down. Bolanos was elected in 2018.
Bolanos helped implement several programs during his time in charge like the Community Alliance to Revitalize Our Neighborhood, or C.A.R.O.N., which works to develop relationships with immigrant communities; Crisis Intervention Training; and the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team that partners the Sheriff’s Office with the San Mateo County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to reduce the risk of violent encounters with people experiencing a mental crisis.
Over the past year, Bolanos updated and evolved several policies and programs as an increasingly vigilant public scrutinized law enforcement policies. One of his most significant was his November 2021 decision not to cooperate with ICE requests to transfer undocumented inmates to federal immigration custody without a judicial warrant. Bolanos said he thought it was best for public safety and to ensure residents had faith and felt safe reporting to the criminal justice system. The Sheriff’s Office in February also posted its first data transparency portal to provide more data about its practices and department. The website includes additional information on staff demographics, calls for service, internal investigation numbers and arrests.
Election results included in Tuesday night’s tally include mailed ballots before Thursday, June 2, and vote center ballots from Election Day. The post-election results releases will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9; Friday, June 17; Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 21; Wednesday, June 15; Thursday, June 23. The final results will be available Thursday, July 7.
