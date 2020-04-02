Forty-five percent of San Mateo County households have completed the census — the second highest rate in the state — and the highest self-response has been in San Carlos, Hillsborough and Belmont.
Only Santa Clara County is ahead of San Mateo County statewide, Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, said Wednesday.
“California is a big, bold, beautiful, diverse state,” Berman said.
He spoke during a telephone town hall about impacts of COVID-19 on the 2020 census.
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, who with U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom also participated in the town hall, said California has been seen as the hardest state in the nation to count.
Its diverse population and geographic size help explain that challenge, Mullin said.
Speier cited a 34% national response rate for the census as of March 30. That compares to 44% for the same time during the 2010 census, she said.
Speakers said the coronavirus shouldn’t stop residents from completing a census form that takes less than 10 minutes.
When counted in the census, Berman said, “we stand up for our values.”
“Stay home, be safe and complete the census,” he said.
Supervisor Groom said COVID-19 interferes with door-to-door canvassing but that San Mateo is a “can-do county.”
The census, called “America’s family portrait,” can be completed at my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.
