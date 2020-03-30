As the U.S. 2020 Census kicks off, concerns of how the novel coronavirus will impact survey responses have caused the bureau to rework their hands-on approach to better align with social distancing guidelines.
Collected once every 10 years, census data plays a major role in determining the distribution of funds for resources along with political representation through redistricting. A crisis like the one faced today can create major challenges for the survey traditionally completed by mail or through face-to-face interactions with census takers. Growing caution around the pandemic has led to multiple states calling to shelter in place, highlighting the importance of a new tool to the survey, online responding.
“We’re really encouraging self-response online,” said Melissa Vergara, a community outreach specialist with the San Mateo County Office of Community Affairs. “You can do it comfortably from home.”
The San Mateo County Office of Community Affairs has partnered with the Census Bureau along with a long list of community-based organizations to stress the importance of self-responding, especially during these challenging times. Trusted messengers are being encouraged to connect with communities using digital methods in lieu of in-person campaigning.
“We are quickly shifting outreach strategies to continue supporting census efforts. Events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed, but there are ways to divert resources and reach community members,” said Vergara.
Resources have been diverted to phone and text banking efforts, as well as digital organizing. All methods, Vergara pointed out, that can be done from the safety of an office or home.
“We here at San Mateo County are still committed to ensuring a successful and complete Census 2020 count of all San Mateo County residents. That said, given the serious public safety concerns raised by the COVID-19 virus, we want to make sure that we are working, with our census partners, to ensure that health and safety considerations are integrated into all Census 2020 activities,” said Vergara.
To cooperate with strict gathering restrictions, the Census Bureau has also pushed back the dates of in-person counting efforts in hopes that “this all blows over” said Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Sonny Lê.
“Our workers’ safety and the communities’ safety is paramount,” said Lê. “We want to not only protect our workers but all of our community partners as well.”
Although dates have been shifted back, completion of the survey online is still being encouraged now. Many in San Mateo County have already responded with 25.3 percent of households completed, beating California’s percent of 20.5.
According to Lê, “It’s very encouraging to see those numbers and we’re pushing hard online with social engagement to get the community to respond.”
Despite the hurdles COVID-19 has caused for the Census Bureau and community leaders, Lê has remained positive, stressing the importance of the census.
“The census is the one thing this country has that is democratic for everyone living here, said Lê. “It says you ... you count. Your presence counts. That is so powerful. You yourself can step into the frame and have yourself be part of that picture. That’s a powerful tool.”
To respond to the 2020 Census now you can visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. For assistance in a language other than English please visit 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html.
