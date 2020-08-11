Though San Mateo County Census data collection has reflected far greater success than state and national efforts, U.S. 2020 Census leaders have been thrown a new blow after officials announced door-to-door data collection efforts would be reduced by a month.
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau announced door-to-door fieldwork to collect data from residents who had yet to voluntarily respond would be shortened by a month, potentially limiting efforts to include hard-to-count communities within the final tally. The enumeration period began Monday, Aug. 10, and will end Wednesday, Sept. 30, marking the end of a survey conducted once every 10 years.
“Protecting the 2020 Census is even more important today than ever. We must call this what it is — another attack on our residents and their families to be counted and represented. This is yet another attempt to influence the census count away from the very place where many immigrants live,” said Emma Gonzalez, director of the San Mateo County Office of Community Affairs and Census.
Traditionally, population totals collected during a census year are provided to the president by Dec. 31. Due to COVID-19, Census Bureau officials pushed the data collection end date to Oct. 31, with aims to present population totals by April 2021. The new deadline failed to gain approval through the Senate, forcing officials to provide available data to the administration by the end of this year.
“If the Census Bureau doesn’t have the time it needs for thorough enumeration of households that didn’t respond on their own, people experiencing homelessness, and people who live in transitory locations such as RV parks, the historic undercount of harder-to-reach populations — including rural communities, low-income households, people of color, immigrants and young children — will not be counted,” said Gonzalez via email.
Targeted attack
Gonzalez said federal inaction to approve the extension of census work is part of a larger effort to silence hard-to-count communities, including those living in the United States as of April 1, without documentation. She noted previous federal efforts to include a citizenship question on the survey failed following a Supreme Court decision to strike the question.
“When it comes to the census — the Constitution is very clear — every person, regardless of immigration status — counts. Everyone Counts. Todos Cuentan,” said Gonzalez.
Recent direction from the Trump administration to exclude questionnaire responses from undocumented residents has faced similar backlash including a unanimous vote of dissent from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during a virtual meeting Aug. 4. Various organizations, nationwide, are taking legal action to prevent the administration from throwing out responses from community members living without documentation.
Surprise change of plans
Melissa Vergara, a community outreach specialist with the San Mateo County Office of Community Affairs, said via email the schedule change came as a surprise for the department, already tasked with conducting the major project during a pandemic.
“This is a significant operational change that can dramatically impact the count, not only in San Mateo County, but nationwide. Many census partners had planned to continue their outreach activities through the end of October,” said Vergara.
Census partners, often local organizations with staff members from or familiar to the communities in which they work, are now under greater pressure to reconfigure efforts to collect as many responses possible within the next seven weeks. Miriam Yupanqui, the executive director of the nonprofit Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto, said her staff conducting census work has mixed feelings about the shortened time frame.
“[Census staff members] were very surprised … because we’ve been doing this work for many months and were excited to continue into October. They feel rushed and feel they have to take action sooner as opposed to thinking strategically. They feel like they have to act now,” said Yupanqui who noted the team will ramp up outreach efforts online and through local food distribution work.
Success and shortfalls
Though San Mateo County has boasted a 74.1% self-response rate, far greater than California’s 64.4% rate and the national 63.1% rate, East Palo Alto has one of the lowest response rates in the county at 59.9%. In 2010, the city reported 62.5% of residents had completed the survey, a number that Yupanqui said will be difficult to meet with the loss of a month’s worth of work.
“We are staying very hopeful, but we are not sure if we will meet our 2010 response rate. ... Our census team is feeling pressured, but we know that we must act now and are ready for the challenge,” said Yupanqui. “We’re continuing our messaging that it’s safe to open your door and to trust individuals who carry a badge, a census bag and a census T-shirt. … It’s safe to open the door.”
The remaining time to respond to the nine-question survey is the last chance for some to make a difference in the community, said Vergara. She and local census officials will begin prioritizing outreach efforts to communities with the lowest response rates through increased canvassing and targeted mailers.
“Cutting the census short will have serious consequences. We cannot lose this decade, we cannot let our community not have funding for affordable housing, health clinics or school lunch programs,” said Vergara. “San Mateo County cannot afford to lose these resources. Not only funding, but redistricting happens every 10 years. People in our communities need to be part of writing their story for the next 10 years — and the census is a big part of that.”
