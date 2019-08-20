San Bruno police arrested a suspect in an assault and robbery Monday.
Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Sneath Lane and Huntington Avenue, where they learned the victim had been knocked down and a cellphone and other items were stolen.
Police identified and detained 38-year-old San Jose resident Alena Jenkins as a suspect in the case. Jenkins was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with any information on the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
