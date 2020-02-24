One of the main features of the Black History Month celebration at the Redwood City senior center Friday, Feb. 21, was a performance by Diamano Coura West African Dance Company. The group performed traditional African dances and also gave a presentation about African history and culture.
Celebrating black heritage
- Vladislav Morozov/Daily Journal
