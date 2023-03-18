A neighbor who recorded a catalytic converter theft with a cellphone in Emerald Hills Tuesday morning had a gun pointed at him and the phone taken, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 7:26 a.m. Thursday, March 16, a man was stealing a catalytic converter from a car in the unincorporated Redwood City neighborhood and noticed he was being recorded. The thief then took the phone at gunpoint and fled in a dark blue Honda Accord, described as having no hubcaps, missing the “H” from the Honda emblem, no front license plate and the numbers “55278022N° on the windshield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.