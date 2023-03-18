The man accused of driving his Tesla off of Devil’s Slide cliff in January had his preliminary hearing continued after the defense filed a motion it needs more time for further investigation, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Dharmesh Arvin Patel, the man who allegedly drove his Tesla with his wife and two minor children inside off a 250-foot cliff near Devil’s Slide on purpose, is up against three counts of attempted murder and great bodily injury.
