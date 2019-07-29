Half Moon Bay’s Carter Park renovation project, which is winding its way through the design phase, has the enthusiastic support of many despite some concern about noise impacts and parking.
The project will transform the park, located on Main Street near the Stone Pine Shopping Center, into a natural amphitheater with a stage, picnic area and play structure surrounded by an existing grove of Redwood trees.
Mark Schatz, principle with ELS Architecture, likened the project to San Francisco’s Stern Grove at a meeting July 16.
“A couple of the Park and Rec commissioners and a lot of people from staff got a great sense of what this would be like if it was on steroids because we went on a tour of Stern Grove together,” he said, according to a video of the meeting. “[Stern Grove] is a fantastic venue and the character is the same: it’s a sunken space surrounded by redwoods and in that case eucalyptus trees with a beautiful stage with a cover and truss and natural amphitheater seating — it’s really beautiful.”
The tiered amphitheater can accommodate about 200 people while an open lawn in front of the stage and behind the tiered seating has room for about 100 to 150 people. There is also ample space for dancing in front of the stage.
Behind the stage is a permanent backstage building sized according to the needs of local performing arts groups, including Shakespeare in the Park, Schatz said.
There will be another permanent building that doubles as a ticket stand and restroom and a new path with informative signs and seating, perhaps in the form of tree stumps, will wind through the redwoods.
The entry area off Main Street will be redeveloped and a new path along the edge of the parking lot will be constructed that feeds into multiple ramps and stairways leading to the stage. Those paths will be accessible to wheelchairs and small vehicles and will be outfitted with lighting that will not disrupt neighbors, Schatz said.
While the project has been “almost overwhelmingly” embraced by residents at various meetings and in a survey, Schatz said some neighbors in Cypress Cove do have concerns about parking and noise, among other potential impacts.
Schatz described parking issues as “an easily addressable problem” and a survey found that most people walk to the park.
A simple study of the number of existing spaces within a five-minute walking radius will be conducted. Private lots could be leased for specific events with shuttle service from designated pick-up locations and a bike rack will also be installed on site.
As for noise, Schatz said a consultant has been hired to analyze how much noise is generated by plays and musical performances. The analysis will rely on computer modeling and take the grade of the park into account and mitigations, including additional trees for screening, could be recommended.
Councilmembers seemed to agree that the park should be “friendly, but not overly welcoming” to dog owners. Councilwoman Deborah Penrose suggested tables with chessboards on them, Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock wants to see John Carter, an educator for whom the park is named, honored in some way, and Councilman Robert Brownstone suggested the playground could pose safety issues because it isn’t visible from the street. He also suggested consulting with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on ways to address illegal activity or after-hours partying in the park.
The project is at 40% drawings and it will cost an additional $400,000 to complete the construction drawings. The next time the project is on the agenda, the council will be presented with cost estimates for the entire project, a timeline and specifics on grant funding opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.