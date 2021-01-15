A man was arrested in Millbrae Sunday afternoon for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon after he took a car and sped at the victim, who jumped out of the way on the 400 block of Broadway, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the scene at about 2:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, and the car was later found abandoned in San Bruno. They developed a person of interest and stopped Roberto Orozco Diaz, 37, at the 1000 block of Helen Avenue where he was captured driving a stolen vehicle. He was arrested and a large amount of jewelry and a safe were located in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are working to identify victims of the stolen jewelry and the safe. If anyone has information about this suspect, please contact Deputy Lorenzatti at (669) 225-8031 or email alorenzatti@smcgov.org or Deputy Lim (650) 329-2300 or email vlim@smcgov.org.
