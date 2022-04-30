A portion of South San Francisco’s Hillside Boulevard will soon be converted to a single vehicle lane in either direction with the addition of protected bike lanes, part of a broader effort in the city to slow traffic speeds and increase pedestrian and bicycle safety.
A 0.6-mile stretch of the thoroughfare on the city’s northern border between Lawndale Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue will give up one of its two vehicle lanes and gain a center turning lane and bike lanes protected with a striped buffer zone and plastic posts. Currently the street includes bike lanes separated from traffic by a single stripe, as well as some portions with no dedicated bike lane.
“I think this is incredible, I’m really excited,” said Councilmember James Coleman. “I know cars on Hillside go very fast … We need to make sure we’re creating much safer infrastructure for our drivers, as well as our bikers and pedestrians especially.”
The changes will also include the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Hillside Boulevard where there is currently a stop sign, in addition to crosswalk improvements. A stretch of Hillside Boulevard between Ridgeview Court and Lincoln Street will also receive a center turning lane.
Construction on the project, which has been in the works since at least 2019, is expected to start this summer and be completed in spring of next year.
“This signalized intersection is a big deal to move traffic through in a smooth way,” said Councilmember Mark Addiego, adding that turning left from Hillside onto unsignalized streets could be an unnerving process as fast-moving cars swerve out of the way.
Public Works Director Eunejune Kim said going down to a single vehicle lane would help reduce weaving of traffic, which would reduce the likelihood of conflict between cars and bicycles. Councilmembers noted also that despite the 40 mph speed limit on the road, motorists often traveled at higher rates of speed, some not stopping at stop signs.
The city conducted a traffic volume and circulation study, and concluded the approved changes were the “best approach to improving bicycle and vehicle safety while maintaining operational efficiency.” The plans were presented in a 2019 community meeting and received strong support from local residents, according to the city.
Work is expected to cost just shy of $900,000. The city received a $400,000 grant from state and local funds to cover a portion of construction.
“I’m glad that we’re working on improving our bicycle lanes,” said Mayor Mark Nagales. He noted the city currently has just a half-mile of protected bike lanes, but plans call for another 21 miles to be added in coming years.
“Maybe what we’re talking about here is a deeper conversation of instead of 21 lets see if we can go even further,” he said. “I think it’s a good conversation that we’re having.”
Last month a fatal crash occurred further up the road on the 1200 block of Hillside Boulevard. The crash was attributed to speeding, and resulted in the death of a 15-year-old passenger.
