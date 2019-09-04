Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, has delayed a bill that would allow community college students to sleep in their cars on campus overnight after amendments were made in the Senate Appropriations Committee he disagreed with.
Assembly Bill 302 was aimed to help community college students facing the rising cost of living a safe place to spend the night but was amended to delay implementation an additional 15 months and weaken opt-out provisions, among other amendments, according to Berman’s office.
In response, Berman said he would make it a two-year bill and work with the governor’s office.
