A timely 911 call by the resident of a Belmont condominium complex Tuesday morning led to the arrest of two suspects on prowling charges after the pair had been casing parked cars in complex’s garage on Davey Glen Road, according to Belmont police.
At approximately 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident of a condominium complex on the 400 block of Davey Glen Road saw a man and a woman in the complex’s garage looking into parked cars and pulling on car door handles. The suspects fled when they saw the resident and he immediately called police. Officers conducted and area search for the suspects and located them a short time later, hiding on the roof of a building on the 300 block of El Camino Real, according to police.
Yessica Cadenahernandez, 28, and Yunior Renelopez, 23, both of San Mateo, were arrested without incident. Investigation determined that the pair had slipped under a security gate as it was closing and had been apparently casing cars in the garage. They were booking into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City for prowling and violation of probation, according to police.
