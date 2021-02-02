Community college officials are seeking ways to improve local education opportunities addressing social inequities apparent in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol breach and other repercussions shaking out from the most recent presidential election.
The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees discussed Wednesday, Jan. 27, ways that programs and initiatives that can help ward off the unrest displayed last month in Washington, D.C.
Investing in civics programming, improving ethnic studies curriculum and directing resources to other education efforts supported by President Joe Biden’s administration were among the ideas floated by trustees during the meeting.
Noting that the district has limited sway on matters of national interest, Trustee John Pimentel said community college officials are obligated to do what is possible locally to improve the quality of education for all its students.
“What is in our control is being able to influence how our school district deals with it,” said Pimentel.
For his part, Pimentel said he would like to see greater emphasis on civics curriculum to better inform students about the key functions of American democracy and the ways that fair, open elections are conducted.
His sentiment arrived weeks after a mob angered by the loss of former President Donald Trump attempted to violently halt the confirmation of Biden’s victory, claiming the election was stolen from their preferred candidate through underhanded means.
Saying he was appalled by those who were duped into believing fantastical conspiracy theories regarding the election’s outcome, Pimentel suggested the district examine the quality of its programming to assure such thinking struggles to gain traction locally.
Trustee Lisa Petrides agreed, adding that she believes the district could do a better job investing in civics education for all students.
“I think this issue about building civic learning pathways, we really need to embrace,” she said.
College of San Mateo teacher Jeremy Wallace pushed back on that proposal, suggesting the rioters were motivated by more than just an essential misunderstanding of government norms.
Recognizing the racist and ethnocentrism sects of the mob, Wallace said he believed a better investment by local community college officials would be in ethnic studies programming to spread awareness regarding the structural inequities facing so many district students.
“That way we are affirming the lived realities of our students of color and also educating our white students,” he said.
Similarly, Skyline College President Melissa Moreno said conversations are occurring in classrooms on her campus juxtaposing the differences in ways police responded to the violence at the Capitol and the social justice advocates in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.
Board Vice President Richard Holober concurred that bottled-up racism finally spilled over during the attack in a way that made it impossible for the nation to ignore any longer.
“That was more than a wakeup call,” he said.
Beyond opportunities to bring the national conversation home, Holober also proposed locally advancing programs favored by the Biden administration.
Among those proposals are forgiving student debt relief and combating for-profit educational institutions which can financially strap students for generations.
Pimentel said he agreed, while referring to his belief that the district should do all it can to waive enrollment fees for any student who shows a need for financial assistance. Additionally, he said investment in the district’s career technical education program could go far to reducing the appeal of for-profit institutions.
Through the merits of competition rather than regulation, Pimentel said the district should try to put for-profit schools out of business by offering a better product and a more desirable price.
For his part, board President Thomas Nuris favored an ongoing examination of the ways that the district can continue addressing this issue and others.
“The board and district is of one mind that we should do whatever we can to make sure we are not part of this problem, and if we are, to recognize it and move away from behaviors that are really not helpful toward being what we want to be in this country,” he said.
In other business, the district approved a $19.9 million with Guzman Construction Group to build 70 homes, including some for teachers, in the new housing development at the Skyline campus.
Officials had previously approved a $14 million budget with an expectation that Summerhill Homes, which previously acquired the land, would build the development. The housing developer since backed out of the deal, requiring officials to put it back out to bid.
A series of recent bids indicated the development would cost between approximately $18 million and $22 million, leading to a competitive process in which district officials determined Guzman would offer the district the best value.
Recognizing the Guzman bid is about $1 million more than the lowest bidder, and that the project is well over the initial budget estimation, officials agreed a more substantive conversation regarding project financing is in order at a future meeting.
Additionally, Trustee Maurice Goodman said the previous misstep is causing officials to reconsider their methods for approving other construction deals.
“We don’t want to make those mistakes,” he said.
(1) comment
What does what happened in our country's capital affect local community colleges? Only people involved in public education think like these folks do. Never let a crisis go without trying to benefit from it. Our education policies in America are going over the left bank with teachers unions and administrators who are on a social justice and racial equality bent. No money for education until things change in our public education department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.