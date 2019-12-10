San Mateo County voters have a view into the slate of candidates and measures they can vote for in March now that the filing deadline for positions in U.S. Congress, the state Legislature and the county’s Board of Supervisors, among others, closed Friday.
In addition to candidates in the presidential primary, voters will have plenty to think about come March 3, when several incumbents will face challengers while others like all three incumbents with open seats on the Board of Supervisors will run uncontested.
Among the races to watch is the crowded race for the 13th District in the state Senate, a seat being vacated by Jerry Hill, who is termed out. According to San Mateo County’s candidate roster, Burlingame Councilman Mike Brownrigg, Redwood City Councilwoman Shelly Masur, public interest entrepreneur Josh Becker, Millbrae Councilwoman Annie Oliva and former assemblywoman Sally Lieber are the Democrats running in the race. Republican Alex Glew will also run for Hill’s seat alongside Green Party candidates Bridget Duffy and David Dailey, a writer and safety specialist. According to Santa Clara County’s roster, software engineer John Webster is also in the race for the seat.
To hold down the 22nd Assembly position, Democrat Kevin Mullin will run against Republicans Mark Gilham, a small business owner, and Bridget Mahoney, a public affairs consultant. Democrat Marc Berman is running for re-election for the 24th District in the state Assembly and will be challenged by Republican Peter Ohtaki, who is the former mayor of Menlo Park, and Kennita Watson, according to candidate information from San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
In the congressional race for the 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Jackie Speier is being challenged by Eric Taylor, who did not specify a party preference, Democrat Cristos Goodrow and Republicans Greg Conlon and Ran Petel. Taylor is a research manager, Goodrow is a technology executive and Petel is a financial executive. Democrat incumbent Anna Eshoo is expected to run against Democrat and Saratoga Councilman Rishi Kumar, Richard Fox, Phil Reynolds and Bob Goodwyn to serve the 18th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fox is a physician and attorney, Reynolds is an engineer and businessman and Goodwyn is a retired pilot, according to candidate information from both counties.
County supervisors Dave Pine and David Canepa and board Vice President Warren Slocum are all running uncontested to represent District 1, District 5 and District 4, respectively. Among the 10 Superior Court judges running uncontested for their seats are Danny Chou, Richard Du Bois, Nancy Fineman, Don Franchi, Stephanie Garratt, Susan Greenberg, Elizabeth Hill, Susan Jakubowski, Jonathan Karesh and Amarra Lee.
Foster City residents will decide whether to recall Councilman Herb Perez. Earlier this year, a group called FC Watchdog was successful in collecting the required signatures to put the recall on the March 3 ballot. Though his critics want him recalled because of his “uncivil” treatment of residents and what they describe as a pro-housing development agenda, Perez has countered that he’s only approved one housing development during his two terms in office and that he’s only rude to those who spread misinformation.
They will also choose between Jon Froomin, a retired police chief, and Patrick Sullivan, a business owner and educator, as Perez’s successor if he is recalled.
In the San Carlos Elementary School District, residents will vote on an $88 parcel tax expected to raise $3 million annually for eight years, an effort to maintain small class sizes and education programs, according to ballot language. The parcel tax is required to earn more than two-thirds support from voters to pass.
Those in the San Mateo Union High School District will decide whether to authorize $385 million in bonds to fund capital improvements like modern classroom technology and new labs for science, technology, engineering and math instruction, according to ballot language.
Residents in the Burlingame Elementary School District will vote on whether to authorize $97 million in bonds to fund renovation projects for outdated classrooms, new roofs and upgraded electrical systems, according to ballot language. Both bond measures require more than 55% support from voters to pass.
