The slate of candidates and measures San Mateo County voters will have an opportunity to support in November is coming into focus after the filing deadline for most positions closed Friday.
From those stepping forward to serve on school boards to others throwing their hat in the ring for city council races, the list of candidates for this fall’s election is taking shape alongside ballot measures for a half-cent sales tax hike in San Bruno and a parcel tax for the Redwood City Elementary School District.
In the race for two open seats on the Burlingame City Council are incumbents Mayor Donna Colson and Vice Mayor Emily Beach, both of whom are running to reclaim their spots on the council along with education consultant Mike Dunham.
Among those vying for two seats on the San Bruno City Council are incumbents Vice Mayor Irene O’Connell and Councilman Marty Medina, who will be joined by Realtor Stephan Marshall and attorney Linda Mason.
Though the first filing deadline for local elections was Friday, an extended candidate filing period allowing candidates stepping forward for races in which an incumbent chose not to run will end Wednesday, which will solidify the candidates in the Burlingame, San Carlos and San Mateo-Foster City elementary school district races.
Incumbent Florence Wong will pursue one of two seats open on the Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees alongside Kate Reed, a community volunteer, while board President Mark Intrieri said he will not seek re-election for a fourth term. As of Monday, incumbent Eirene Chen is the only candidate running in the race for two seats on the San Carlos Elementary School District board, while board President Michelle Nayfack will not seek re-election. In the San Mateo-Foster City School District board race, appointed incumbent Ken Chin will join Annie Tsai, businesswoman and parent, and Alison Proctor, a certified public accountant and parent, to vie for two open board seats. Incumbent Audrey Ng said she will not seek re-election for a third term.
In Redwood City Elementary School District, residents will vote on a $149 parcel tax standing to generate about $3.45 million annually over the next 12 years. Expected to help close an expanding budget gap generated by a loss of students to local charter schools and families departing from Redwood City in favor of more affordable destinations, officials look to the additional revenue to help attract and retain qualified teachers, maintain reading and science, technology, engineering and math programs and reduce class sizes in kindergarten and first-grade. The Redwood City Elementary School District parcel tax measure will require two-thirds approval to pass.
San Bruno residents will weigh in on a half-cent sales tax hike expected to generate some $4 million annually. City officials have said previously that if passed, the funds will allow for expanded street and pothole repairs in residential streets while maintaining city services. The sales tax will require majority voter approval to pass.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.