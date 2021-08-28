A longtime overnight nature education camp for low-income fourth and fifth graders will be finding a permanent stay in the wildlands of San Gregorio following unanimous support for the San Mateo County Planning Commission.
“Our county has so much to offer and you are showcasing it to our young people and that’s really great,” Commissioner Kumkum Gupta said during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
Vida Verde Nature Education, a nonprofit based in San Gregorio, hosts a three-day, two-night camping program focused on exposing children from urban areas to coastal and wooded environments.
Roughly 750 students participate in the program annually with about 15,000 students having participated in the program since its inception 21 years ago. But the program has had to move locations five times, hindering operations and reinforcing the need for a permanent location, co-founder Shawn Sears said.
Since 2015, the organization has worked to grow its permanent footprint, purchasing land for an education farm in San Gregorio and in 2018 housing for eight staff members was purchased. Now, the organization is pursuing plans to develop an education barn and onsite camping space to allow school groups of up to 30 people remain centrally located.
More than 1,000 donors contributed $6.8 million to Vida Verde to help purchase the land and move the education barn project forward, Sears said. Funds will be used to develop a net zero energy site, consuming only as much energy as can be produced on location and structures will be “built to last” using reclaimed materials, Sears said.
“We feel that our community really believes in this work and wants to see this project made more permanent,” Sears said. “We believe we can make it both beautiful and sustainable and a learning opportunity.”
Taking the place of an existing barn will be a new 2,890-square-foot, two-story barn fitted for overnight stays. The structure will include a kitchen, bathrooms and sleeping quarters for up to five employees. Four additional overnight student and chaperone structures ranging between 320-square-feet and 400-square-feet will also be developed along with a detached 100-square-foot student room and a 735-square-foot equipment storage building.
Interested in keeping the site as natural as possible, Sears said the structures will be clustered and no trees will be removed.
Responding to questioning of the site’s wildfire evacuation plans, given that the site is located in a densely wooded area, Vida Verde Capital Projects Manager Sandy Sommer said all employees are given emergency response training and have access to an emergency manual.
Additional safety measures would also be in place if a fire were to occur on the site, including overhead sprinklers in the structures, Sears said. Two 20-passenger buses could be used to transport students to safety, he added.
As for flooding risks from the creek, Sears said the organization has been on the land for 10 years and has learned to monitor water levels. The camp would also be staged on a hill above the creek, further reducing potential flooding crisis.
Still, Sommer assured the commission that camps can be canceled if necessary to protect program participants.
“Safety is really important. The kids are what it’s all about,” Sears said.
Commissioners offered their full support for the proposal, adopting the plan’s Mitigated Negative Declaration and granting a Coastal Development Permit, Planned Agricultural District Permit and Farm Labor Housing Permit.
“This barn is unique and designed for its intended purpose. On top of that, it’s beautiful. Everything in this is just beautiful,” Commissioner Frederick Hansson said.
In other business, the commission formally denied an application by Z Enterprises to subdivide a 60-acre lot into three parcels, citing future wildfire and landslide risks. The vote was unanimous with Commissioner Mario Santacruz absent, however, he shared strong support for denial when the proposal was first presented July 28.
Steve Zmay, the applicant who sought to build on the land since the ’80s, requested the subdivision to eventually build three roughly 2,500-square-foot homes fronting Parrott Drive across less than 3 acres of the land. Nearly 49 acres of the land was going to be a protected conservation easement.
But commissioners ultimately sided against the proposal, reflecting on recent studies indicating the land is at strong risk of wildfires. The site is also in a landslide zone according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Neighboring homes in a similar zone were damaged by a landslide in the late 1990s, also fueling community concern for future land development.
