Foster City’s license plate monitoring program has seen early success in helping police solve crimes, with the camera system playing an instrumental role in solving an August Rolex robbery on Shearwater Isle.
Foster City Capt. Cory Call said the Flock Safety cameras installed in 2021 had provided the department with an additional investigation tool with proven value in helping officers and was key in identifying the white Chevrolet Tahoe the robbers used in the Aug. 31 robbery of a man at his home of his Rolex.
He noted the city had seen a 50% drop in reported crime thefts involving vehicles compared to 2020 and 2021.
“It has been a big part in solving crimes or greatly assisting in investigations,” Call said. “I would say there are 25 cases where it has been a very valuable tool in solving or continuing the case.”
Flock Safety was founded in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. It offers automated license plate recognition cameras across the country to find stolen vehicles, identify vehicles used in crimes, and help in Amber or Silver alerts. The typical camera can cover about two traffic lanes at 75 to 100 feet. The Automated License Plate Reader program, or ALPR, is a computer-based high-speed camera system that captures images of vehicle license plates in public places. Once the camera captures an image, Flock Safety stores it in its cloud database. The license plate images are compared against local, state and federal law enforcement databases. Officers get an alert with more information if license plate data is flagged because it is spotted. Similar programs are used by law enforcement agencies in San Mateo County, like San Mateo and Redwood City.
The city has around 20 cameras at most ingress and egress points, including East Third Avenue, the State Route 92 exit, Edgewater Boulevard and Metro Center Boulevard. Foster City is in a vulnerable area due to its proximity to the freeways and San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, allowing thieves quick access to escape routes. The city had a 77% increase in vehicle thefts and an 88% increase in residential burglaries from 2016 to 2019 before the pandemic.
“We think there is a deterrent factor associated with these cameras,” Call said. “Word of mouth spreads, so people understand who has the cameras. It may play a part in decreasing some crimes.”
The camera system was recently instrumental in solving the Aug. 31 robbery of a Foster City resident at his home, with the alleged robbers fleeing in the Chevrolet Tahoe, which had its license plates identified through Flock cameras. The information was then entered into Flock Safety’s Hot List, alerting other areas if they find a vehicle with matching plates. Three people were eventually arrested in Galt after its Flock cameras found the vehicle. Call said once the police had plate information, it was much easier to get a breakthrough. The suspects were transitory and rarely stayed in one place or were local. Call said several cases would likely not have gone anywhere without the cameras, including the robbery.
“I won’t say it wouldn’t have been solved, but it might not have, and it would have been difficult,” Call said of the robbery.
The system was also used in December to a stolen vehicle driving in Foster City, resulting in the arrest of the driver who had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Call stressed that the system was not attempting to invade people’s privacy. He noted the cameras did not collect information on people in the vehicle or use it for ticket and parking violations.
The department has not run into any privacy issues, and the department was happy with the number of cameras it had. The camera system and database costs around $50,000 per year. The department will audit detection browsing inquiries at least once each calendar year, Call said.
Holly Beilin with Flock Safety noted privacy remains a priority, with data automatically deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis. It also does not use any facial recognition technology, mitigating any implicit or explicit bias, while data encryption also adds protection layers. Only authorized users can access the system and must enter a search justification answer as an additional guardrail. A search history audit is available to ensure users are not misusing the system. The data is not used for facial recognition software, immigration enforcement or traffic enforcement.
