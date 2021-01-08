Caltrain is changing its bike parking fees and the price of the 2021 Go Pass, the transit agency announced this week.
Caltrain is in the process of installing electronic bicycle lockers throughout the system. The standard fee for a locker will be 5 cents per hour, which will be available on a first come, first served basis. In the past, Caltrain rented lockers out to bike riders at a rate of $33 for six months, but research has shown that on demand lockers would better suit their needs, according to the transit agency.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Caltrain extended the 2020 Go Pass to be valid through March 2021. The 2021 Go Pass will be sold at a 25% discount to a pro-rated cost, to account for the shorter duration of the 2021 Go Pass, as well as continued uncertainty related to commuting patterns and usage of the passes. The new policy now allows Go Pass purchasers to distribute unused Go Passes to on-site contracted staff, part-time employees, graduate and post-doctoral students, and qualified nonprofit organizations, helping to encourage equity in the system. The proposal also provides a discount on the 2022 Go Pass, according to Caltrain.
More information about accessing and using the e-lockers is available at bikelink.org.
