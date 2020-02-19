Beginning Saturday, Feb. 22, Caltrain will not be serving the San Francisco or 22nd Street stations on the weekend through Sunday, March 29, to accommodate construction in tunnels for the electrification project, according to the transit agency.
Instead, trains will originate and terminate at the Bayshore station and free SamTrans bus service will be provided to connect passengers to the unavailable stations. The suspension of San Francisco weekend service has been scheduled to avoid impacting service during major events, including the San Francisco Giants’ baseball season, according to Caltrain.
The closure is necessary to install the overhead catenary system, which will supply power to trains after the launch of electrified service in 2022.
Caltrain previously suspended weekend service to San Francisco in late 2018 through spring 2019 for similar work.
The Caltrain Electrification project will replace diesel-hauled trains with electric trains and is slated to improve Caltrain’s system performance, enable more frequent and/or faster train service, and reduce long-term environmental impact by reducing noise, improving regional air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Caltrain Electrification is scheduled to be operational by 2022, according to the transit agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.