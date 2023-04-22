Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Caltrain will be suspending its service between the Menlo Park and Santa Clara stations on the weekends of April 22-23 and 29-30, and May 6-7 and 13-14, to accommodate electrification construction and testing.
Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options. Limited bus service, known as a bus bridge, will be provided to Caltrain-dependent riders traveling to or from the affected area, although it will not serve Lawrence Station.
These will be the ninth through twelfth of 31 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 50 poles this year along with 184,000 feet of wire.
Caltrain’s electrification project will increase the number of trains, modernize service and add new safety elements. The new trains will feature on board displays with digital trip information, increased storage capacities, baby-changing tables, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.
