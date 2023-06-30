The Quakes Train will be running service to and from Stanford Stadium Station so soccer fans can catch the California Clasico on Saturday, July 1.
All riders with a valid ticket to the game will ride free. The train after the game is at 10:30 p.m., which is after the fireworks set for 9:30 p.m. and should be done by 10 p.m.
The game will also be served by two regular weekend service trains from both directions before and after the game. These trains serving the Stanford Stadium Station will be locals, making all stops. For ADA accessibility, riders are recommended to use Palo Alto Station.
Riders are encouraged to use Clipper or purchase a Day Pass through the Caltrain mobile app to avoid lines at ticket vending machines. Riders using the mobile app must purchase their ticket on July 1 for it to be valid. Caltrain is a proof-of-payment system; tickets are not sold on board trains but can be purchased at station ticket machines.
Open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the trains beginning at 9 p.m. on special event days and nights.
For more information about Caltrain service or for help planning your trip, call Customer Service at (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or visit www.caltrain.com.
